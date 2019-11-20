This blue light on traffic signal is what we need to curb air pollution

The quality of air is deteriorating with each passing day. While the air we breathe in Delhi is highly polluted, cities like Mumbai & Banglore are not far behind. To curb the increasing air pollution, people are coming up with unique ideas.

Shivani Khot and her sister Esha Khot have come up with a unique solution to curb air pollution and conserve fuel. This sister duo from Mumbai's Ghatkopar has created a blue traffic light that will blink and force the drivers to switch off their engine.

A blue traffic light will blink 10 seconds after the red light comes on and stop blinking 10 seconds before the red light goes off. Drivers will be asked to switch off their engines during this period.

"Air pollution is a hot topic and very hazardous to life. We have seen many deaths due to air pollution. Recently the situation in the country's capital is worst due to pollution. This concept of blue light will help to curb the pollution and it will cost around eight thousand rupees for installation per signal but the important is that we are losing a lot every day due to this pollution which happens due to the burning of fuel", Shivani Khot said while talking to ANI.

"People have reacted positively to this concept until now. It is really very cheap compared to the prices we are wasting in the fuel and car burn", added Esha Khot.

As per data gathered by the sister duo, 156 liters of fuel are lost every day and 371kg of carbon dioxide is being emitted per day at every signal.

Appreciating the idea, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), chairman Sudhir Srivastav said, "We are happy that people are coming forward to solve such problems with new ideas. This is a good idea but we need to coordinate with the traffic management because the traffic methodology is different now".

(Inputs from ANI)