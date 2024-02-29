Twitter
The Logical Indian and Teamology PR Unite to Drive Authentic CSR and ESG Communications in India

This partnership signifies a concerted effort to address the escalating need for authentic CSR and ESG communication amidst a competitive market.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 05:01 PM IST

In a strategic alliance poised to reshape India's corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) communications landscape, The Logical Indian (5w1h Media) and Teamology Softech are embarking on a collaborative journey. Famed for its impactful social storytelling, The Logical Indian joins forces with Teamology Softech, a premier digital PR agency, with the shared goal of illuminating and amplifying corporate India's CSR and ESG initiatives.

This partnership signifies a concerted effort to address the escalating need for authentic CSR and ESG communication amidst a competitive market. By providing a comprehensive content marketing suite encompassing insights, strategy, production, discoverability, and audience engagement, the alliance aims to empower corporations to effectively showcase their societal impact.

With over a decade of experience, The Logical Indian brings an extensive network of grassroots connections, editorial prowess, and profound CSR immersion. Complementing this, Teamology Softech contributes cutting-edge digital media proficiency, leveraging owned, earned, and paid media channels to ensure widespread dissemination of messaging across diverse platforms.

Gulrez Alam, Founder of Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt. Ltd, emphasized, "This partnership marks a significant leap forward in CSR and ESG communications in India. Together, we are committed to equipping businesses with the necessary frameworks and tools to authentically convey their social and environmental responsibility while adeptly navigating regulatory landscapes."

Anurag Mazumdar, co-founder of The Logical Indian, stressed the paramount importance of authentic storytelling in today's evolving landscape. Mazumdar articulated, "Through this partnership, we seek to infuse editorial authenticity, deep sector insights, and compelling storytelling across digital, print, outdoor, and offline platforms. By prioritizing tangible outcomes over mere optics, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to the CSR and ESG narrative."

The Logical Indian has solidified its position as a leading platform for cause marketing and CSR & ESG engagements in India. With a decade-long immersion in the development sector, the platform has collaborated with esteemed corporates such as Tata, Mahindra, and Aditya Birla, guiding them in achieving their CSR and ESG communication objectives.

The collaborative efforts between The Logical Indian and Teamology Softech hold immense potential to elevate India's purpose communications to unprecedented strategic and creative heights, setting a gold standard for authentic storytelling and responsible corporate engagement.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

