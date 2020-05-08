Headlines

Textile mill workers' protest over non-payment of full wages in Kathua turns violent, several injured in clash with cops

Over 6,000 workers of the mill allege that while staff has been given a full salary, labourers are being given less than half their wages for the lockdown period.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2020, 06:59 PM IST

The workers of Chenab Textile Mill in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district clashed with the police on Friday after their protest over non-payment of full wages turned violent. 

Several workers and cops were injured in clashes and subsequent lathicharge, officials said.

Police have also detained over two dozen persons in the connection with the clashes. 

A large number of workers of the mill were protesting over the cut in wages on Friday. Despite assurances from the management, they remained unconvinced and started vandalising the premises. 

Officials said the mob of workers turned violent and broke furniture, windows and other material and ransacked offices at the mill complex. Later they came out on the road and blocked it amid sloganeering. 

As the cops arrived to control the mob, they also bore the brunt of angry workers who pelted stones at them. At least one vehicle of the police was damaged in the stone-pelting before police resorted to lathicharge. 

In the clashes and the lathicharge, several workers and cops were injured, officials said adding that over two dozen people were detained.

There are over 6,000 migrant workers at the mill. They allege that while staff has been given full salary, labourers are being given less than half their wages for the lockdown period. 

"Their problem is related to payment. They feel payment given to them by management is insufficient. They have misunderstood that (other) staff have been given full payment and they were given very less amount," SSP Kathua Shailendra Kumar said.

Second, they want to return to their villages, the SSP told reporters. 

"We have talked to them and will sit with CTM management to address the issues," he said.

Workers alleged that they were given only Rs 2,000 as monthly wage and are not being allowed to go to back to their homes.

