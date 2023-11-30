Telangana Exit Poll 2023 LIVE Updates: BRS aims to retain power for 3rd time

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll Results Live: As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, 51.89% of voters had cast their votes, Election Commission officials said.

Telangana Exit Poll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Voters queued up in good numbers on Thursday across Telangana to seal the fate of nearly 2,500 MLA aspirants in the polling being held for 119 Assembly segments in the state, where the BRS aims to retain power for a third time while the Congress is keen to upset the ruling party's chances. As of 3 p.m., 51.89% of voters casted their votes, said EC officials.

The BJP, also keen on forming its first government in the southern state, has left no stone unturned to ensure victory and has deployed a battery of national leaders and Chief Ministers of the saffron-party-ruled states to reach out to the public during the 50-day-long campaigning.

The BRS has been in the ruling saddle since 2014, following the grant of statehood to Telangana.

5:55 pm: PM Modi addressed many meetings during the campaign period, besides holding a roadshow in Hyderabad.

5:30 pm: A triangular contest is taking place in Telangana, with the Congress and BJP attempting to break the hat-trick of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.