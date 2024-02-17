Tamil Nadu Firecracker factory mishap: PM Modi declare Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased, Rs 50000 for injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the Tamil Nadu firecracker factory mishap that took place on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the Tamil Nadu firecracker factory mishap that took place on Saturday. PM Modi took to his social media account and wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I learnt about a mishap at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district. During this difficult time, my thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have tragically passed away. I wish a swift and full recovery for all who have been injured."

The PM has also declared an exgratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," says the Prime Minister's official X handle.

It is with a heavy heart that I learnt about a mishap at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district. During this difficult time, my thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have tragically passed away. I wish a swift and full recovery for all who have been injured.



An… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 17, 2024

Ten people including four women were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar district on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed two state ministers to coordinate the rescue and relief activities.

The Chief Minister said an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kundayiruppu village in Vembakottai resulted in the death of ten people – six men and four women. He has directed State Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Labour Minister C V Ganesan to immediately rush to the spot and ensure rescue and relief activities, an official release here said.

Expressing anguish over the accident, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families. He has ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh to the grievously injured.

The mishap occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday in the chemical mixing room of the firecracker-making unit in the village. "Initially 9 persons died due to the explosion and 3 who were injured were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment," Virudhunagar district Collector V P Jayaseelan said.

Read: 58th Jnanpith Award: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit, Gulzar for Urdu win honours

Preliminary enquiry revealed that there was overcrowding in the chemical mixing room and that the explosion could have been triggered when the chemical was being handled, he said. The factory owner had a licence. Asked how the explosion happened, the Collector replied "It could have been due to a human error. We have ordered a thorough enquiry by an inter-departmental team."