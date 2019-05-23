Tamil Nadu assembly bypoll: ADMK bunks Lok Sabha trends, EPS govt safe

Headlines

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu assembly bypoll: ADMK bunks Lok Sabha trends, EPS govt safe

DMK doesn't manage to dislodge ADMK.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 01:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Archrivals DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-to-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in nine and DMK in13 seats. 
AIADMK was leading in Andipatti, Harur, Manamadurai, Nilakkottai, Pappireddippatti, Sattur, Sholingur, Sulur and Vilathikulam as released by the Election Commission.

DMK is currently ahead in 13 seats including Thiruvarur, the last being the native constituency of late party chief M Karunanidhi.T T V Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam were yet to make an impact. By-polls to the 22 seats, whose outcome will decide the fate of the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, were held in two phases, on April 18 and May 19 

If the trends persist, ADMK will end at 124 seats in the 234 member Tamil Nadu assembly. Hence, for now, it looks like ADMK government despite suffering huge reserves is likely to stay in power for the remaining term. The next Assemblhy election in the state will be held in 2021. 

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Heath Streak is very much alive': Henry Olonga rubbishes reports about Zimbabwe great's death

    This state reports 1,006 cases of eye flu, schools closed till August 26 in three districts

    Watch: Salman Khan calls AR Rahman ‘average’ in old viral video, composer's befitting reply impresses fans

    Meet Mukesh Ambani’s neighbour who owns India’s 2nd most expensive house worth Rs 6000 crore; net worth is…

    GATE 2024: Application process likely to begin tomorrow, check exam dates, documents required, steps to apply

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

    Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

    Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

    Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE