Tamil Nadu assembly bypoll: ADMK bunks Lok Sabha trends, EPS govt safe

DMK doesn't manage to dislodge ADMK.

Archrivals DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-to-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in nine and DMK in13 seats.

AIADMK was leading in Andipatti, Harur, Manamadurai, Nilakkottai, Pappireddippatti, Sattur, Sholingur, Sulur and Vilathikulam as released by the Election Commission.

DMK is currently ahead in 13 seats including Thiruvarur, the last being the native constituency of late party chief M Karunanidhi.T T V Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam were yet to make an impact. By-polls to the 22 seats, whose outcome will decide the fate of the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, were held in two phases, on April 18 and May 19

If the trends persist, ADMK will end at 124 seats in the 234 member Tamil Nadu assembly. Hence, for now, it looks like ADMK government despite suffering huge reserves is likely to stay in power for the remaining term. The next Assemblhy election in the state will be held in 2021.