‘Hanuman Chalisa’ becomes first Indian song to cross 3 billion views on YouTube

Hanuman Chalisa by Gulshan Kumar is the first video from India to reach 3 billion views on YouTube. The Hanuman Chalisa by Gulshan Kumar reached 2 billion views on YouTube earlier in October 2021, music label T-Series said.

The most well-known rendition of Tulsidas' Hindu devotional hymn "Hanuman Chalisa," which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is the 9:41-minute video.

A langar was held by the producer to commemorate the same. The meal was planned by Bhushan Kumar, his mother, Krishan Kumar, Tulsi Kumar, and Khushali Kumar.

The video has had over 12 million likes since May 2011.

Across its 29 channels, T-Series distributes popular music genres such as Bollywood music, pop, devotional music, and classics in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, Haryanvi, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

T-Series music label has over 238 million subscribers.