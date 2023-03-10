Search icon
‘Hanuman Chalisa’ becomes first Indian song to cross 3 billion views on YouTube

T-Series' "Hanuman Chalisa" video has received over 12 million likes on YouTube since it was posted there 11 years ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

Hanuman Chalisa by Gulshan Kumar is the first video from India to reach 3 billion views on YouTube. The Hanuman Chalisa by Gulshan Kumar reached 2 billion views on YouTube earlier in October 2021, music label T-Series said.

The most well-known rendition of Tulsidas' Hindu devotional hymn "Hanuman Chalisa," which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is the 9:41-minute video. 

A langar was held by the producer to commemorate the same. The meal was planned by Bhushan Kumar, his mother, Krishan Kumar, Tulsi Kumar, and Khushali Kumar.

(Also Read: Meet Parul Gulati aka Nish Hair, who grabs Shark Tank judges’ attention for Rs 1 crore investment)

The video has had over 12 million likes since May 2011. 

Across its 29 channels, T-Series distributes popular music genres such as Bollywood music, pop, devotional music, and classics in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, Haryanvi, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati. 

T-Series music label has over 238 million subscribers. 

