Surajkund Mela to begin from tomorrow in Faridabad, J&K to be 'partner state'

The 35th International Surajkund Handicrafts Mela will be held from March 19 till April 4, officials said on Thursday. The famous fair attracts visitors from across the globe and was not held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir will be the 'partner state'. Around 20 countries are expected to participate in the mela. The International artists and craftsmen from these countries will be the main attraction, he said.

"An e-ticketing system has been started for the convenience of the visitors. Around 25 lakh people are expected to visit the mela," Khattar told reporters here. For the last 35 years, this mela has been providing a good platform to craftsmen and handloom artisans to showcase their skills, he added.

"The mela not only strengthens the unity and integrity of the country but also boosts the cultural links between them. The craftsmen from all across the country coming on one platform allows them to learn each other's culture," he said.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth traffic movement in Faridabad during the fair, the authorities have barred the entry of heavy vehicles coming from Gurugram.

The restriction shall remain in force from 7 am on March 19 to 12 am on April 4, officials said, adding Gurugram Police will set up checkposts at Faridabad toll plaza and Lakhuwas, Sohna to enforce the ban. The fair is being held after a gap and lakhs of visitors are likely to attend it. This may lead to congestion on the Gurugram-Faridabad route, said Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (traffic), Gurugram.