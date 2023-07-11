Headlines

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 today: 10 points

In a new document submitted to the Supreme Court, the Central Government justifies its decision to repeal Article 370, claiming that the move has already begun to affect the region's ordinary man.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

Several cases opposing the repeal of Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, and the state's division into two Union territories will be heard by the Supreme Court today, filling a void of more than three years.

In a new document submitted to the Supreme Court, the Central Government justifies its decision to repeal Article 370, claiming that the move has already begun to affect the region's ordinary man, who is now becoming used to stability, prosperity, and peace along with a respectable salary.

Here's all you need to know about it

1. Today's preliminary proceedings will be handled by a five-judge Constitution Bench, which will also issue rules of procedure for the submission of written arguments and evidence. It will also specify the day the hearing will start.

2. Judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant is going to be on the bench, together with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

3. The court will likely consider whether Jammu and Kashmir's split into two separate Union territories was constitutional as well as if Parliament could have repealed Article 370 without the approval of its residents.

4. In a separate affidavit submitted earlier yesterday, the Centre claimed that the decision to repeal Article 370 in August 2019 had brought in a "unprecedented era of peace" in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

READ | Supreme Court says it cannot be used as platform to escalate tensions in Manipur

5. "For the past three decades, Jammu & Kashmir has been the worst hit by terrorism. The only way to stop it, according to the Union Home Ministry's affidavit, was to repeal Article 370.

6. Today, the Valley's essential institutions, such as its colleges, businesses, and industries, are operating properly. People who once lived in dread are now living calmly as industrial growth proceeds, according to the affidavit.

7. A different five-judge panel heard the case for the last time in March 2020. The bench had declined to refer the case to a bigger, seven-judge bench at the trial.

8. After a series of legislative and executive actions were taken to repeal Article 370 in August 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was enacted by parliament to split the state in half.

9. The procedure was started while President's Rule was imposed and the state parliament was not in session.  According to the petitions, it is against the principles of democracy of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to repeal Article 370 during the President's reign by a presidential announcement.

10. After the BJP left the government coalition with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party in June 2018, Jammu and Kashmir was placed under President's Rule. Since then, there haven't been any assembly elections in the region.

READ | Delhi rains: Govt's primary and MCD schools to remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall

 

