Delhi rains: Govt's primary and MCD schools to remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall

Delhi weather update: Delhi government has declared a holiday for students of classes Nursery to fifth in all government and government-aided schools on Tuesday, July 11. The decision was taken as heavy rainfall continues in the national capital.

Moreover, all schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be also closed on July 11, according to an official order issued on Monday. The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students.

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said. "In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11," the order stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the waterlogging situation and rising level of the Yamuna, and asserted that there was no threat of flood as of now. He said his government was prepared to deal with the situation and 41,000 people have been identified to be shifted to relief camps if the need arises. The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi as torrential rains pummelled the upper catchment areas of the river for the third day on the trot.

