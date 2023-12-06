Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena calls for Rajasthan bandh today

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

In a shocking turn of events, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday (December 5).

The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and other communities in Rajasthan have announced a state-wide 'bandh' on Wednesday (December 6) to protest against the murder of its chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said. One of Gogamedi's security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants, who had gone to his house in the Shyam Nagar area on the pretext of meeting him, they said.

The incident was caught on CCTV. Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told reporters, "Three men went to Gogamedi's house and told his security guards that they wanted to meet him.

The guards took them inside and the men talked to Gogamedi for 10 minutes before opening fire at him." While one of the assailants, who was identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, died in the exchange of fire, the remaining two managed to flee on a scooty they snatched from a person outside Gogamedi's house, he said.

One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the firing and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)