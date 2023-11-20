Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

Studies suggest that IGF-1 DES peptide may induce hypertrophy and hyperplasia in various cell types.

Insulin-like growth factor-1 DES (a splicing variation) seems to be a shortened and endogenous protein. Studies suggest that IGF-1 DES peptide may induce hypertrophy and hyperplasia in various cell types. Extensive research suggests it may be more effective than regular IGF-1 potentially from an increased bioavailability.

IGF-1 DES inflammation and neurological diseases are now the focus of active research. One important theory under exploration is that IGF-1 DES may possibly support healthy synapses in the brain and neurological system. In addition, it may possibly stimulate the regeneration of muscle and connective tissues, like all forms of IGF-1, which may aid in repairing and preserving these tissues.

IGF-1 DES Peptide: What is it?

The investigations indicate that the N-terminal tripeptide Gly-Pro-Glu is absent in IGF-1 DES, making it a shortened protein version. The cellular effects of IGF-1 DES seem to be more powerful than those of IGF-1, potentially as it is not considered to be bound to IGF-1 binding proteins. Because of this, it is hypothesized that IGF-1 DES may be around ten times more effective than IGF-1 in stimulating muscle growth and cell division.

Recently, IGF-1 DES has been under investigation within the context of several neurological and neurodevelopmental problems. [i] Research has suggested that IGF-1 and its analogs may affect neuronal synapse health. The IGF-1 DES and the IGF-1 may exhibit some capacity to alleviate symptoms and enhance many behavioral features of autism, speculated strictly through animal models.

IGF-1 DES Peptide: Mechanism of Action

IGF-1 hormone peptides are categorized as insulin-binding proteins because of their potential to interact with IGF-1 receptors. Recent studies [ii] have offered insight into the potential channels by which IGF-1 DES may exert its effects.

IGF-1 DES Peptide and Neuroprotection

The IGF-1 DES peptide appears to significantly impact the development of new synapses, suggesting it may be involved in fundamental cognitive processes like learning and memory. Studies suggest that IGF-1 is important in establishing and maintaining functional synapses. Recent studies suggest that IGF-1 is essential for maintaining adequate amounts of the presynaptic protein synapsin-1, which controls neurotransmitter release. Additionally, IGF-1 seems to be involved in the post-synaptic protein PSD-95, which is thought to be in charge of preserving synaptic structure.

Rett syndrome and chromosome 22 deletion syndrome are two disorders that have been documented to respond well to IGF-1 and its analogs. Researchers speculate that it "has suggested reversing the decrease in the number of excitatory synapses and the density of neurons that characterize these illnesses in animal studies"; therefore, it is being presented as an experimental compound in further studies.

Research on the potential impact of IGF-1 on neurological disorders such as MS, ALS, PD, and AD has been found to have conflicting results. IGF-1 research in ALS suggested promising signs of slowing the disease's course, boosting muscular strength, and improving respiratory function. However, it seems that IGF-1 had little effect on MS, potentially because the disease affects the cells surrounding neurons rather than directly killing them. Although other studies of IGF-1 for PD have not yet been published, speculative data in animal models have suggested promise in preserving dopaminergic neurons and enhancing behavior.

IGF-1 DES Peptide and Autism

The possible role of IGF-1 in various neurological disorders, including autism, has been posited by limited scientific research. Brain-derived IGF-1 levels seem to be lower in younger autistic models compared to age-matched controls. Since "the action of IGF-1 is (reportedly) most pronounced in the developing brain," this finding implies that reduced concentrations of IGF-1 in the brain, especially during early developmental stages, may disturb normal neurodevelopment and contribute to the pathophysiology of autism.

A five-day study of IGF-1 DES in a mouse model suggested potential impacts as a result of the peptide in terms of the rodents' social behavior, recognition of novel objects, contextual fear conditioning, reduction of repetitive/compulsive behavior, grooming, and memory. [vi] Autism is thought to originate from disruptions in synapse formation. Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that bears pathological characteristics with other disorders such as fragile X syndrome, tuberous sclerosis, and Angelman syndrome.

IGF-1 DES Peptide and the Brain

Research suggests analogs like IGF-1 DES may be more potent than the original IGF-1 molecule as IGF-1 appears to undergo extensive changes in the brain, perhaps generating shorter versions. It seems that the capacity of these modified molecules, especially IGF-1 DES, to traverse the blood-brain barrier has been improved. Researchers have hypothesized that IGF-1 and its analogs may have the capacity to reduce neuronal death and offer neuroprotection against neurodegenerative diseases. [vii]

Research on rats has suggested that IGF-1 DES may also improve synaptic transmission and benefit cognition. As endogenous IGF-1 levels naturally decrease over time, this may elucidate future research in learning and memory functions. Studies suggest that excitatory post-synaptic potentials may be significantly boosted by 40% when IGF-1 DES is presented. [viii]

Purchasing research peptides for study is permissible but human consumption and personal use is strictly prohibited by law.

References

