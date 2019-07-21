Stop killing innocents, rise against those who looted Kashmir: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to terrorists

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Why has Indian Air Force grounded its entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets?

Honda Elevate SUV unveiled: First look of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rival

Watch! Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif takes away umbrella from woman, leaving her to walk behind in rain

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeIndia

India

Stop killing innocents, rise against those who looted Kashmir: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to terrorists

The governor's comments drew sharp reaction from the former chief minister and senior Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who said Malik should check his own reputation in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 11:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stirring a political controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday asked terrorists to stop killing innocent people, including security personnel, and rather target "those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir for years", a statement which evoked severe criticism from mainstream politicians.

"These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?" Malik asked, speaking at a tourism function in Kargil of Ladakh region.

The governor's comments drew sharp reaction from the former chief minister and senior Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who said Malik should check his own reputation in Delhi.

"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells terrorists to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings and kangaroo courts (sic)," Abdullah tweeted.

"Is he trying to promote a jungle raj?" asked State Congress chief GA Mir. He said the governor's statement does not behove the constitutional position occupied by Malik.

However, during his speech, the Governor was quick to add that guns could never be the solution and cited the example of LTTE in Sri Lanka.

"The government of India will never go down before a gun," he said, asking the terrorists to not take the route of violence.

Malik said only 250 terrorists were remaining in the Valley, out which 50 percent were Pakistanis who will be eliminated in encounters, unless they surrender.

"The maulivis promise you heaven after death but here I am promising you heaven while you live, provided you shun the path of violence," he added in his appeal to the local terrorists.

Taking a veiled dig at mainstream politicians, Malik said these leaders talk a different language in Delhi and a different one in Kashmir.

"They should speak in one language at both places and need not scare us," he said.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Kargil.

Malik said the twin districts of Kargil and Leh have huge tourism potential and that more such tourism festivals were needed.

He said the Kargil Airport's expansion work will begin soon and that Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for it. This will not only provide round-the-year connectivity but also give a new dimension to the tourism sector in the region, Malik said.

The Governor said the state administration is committed for the holistic development of Ladakh division and concrete measures were being pursued towards this goal.

The government is taking strict measures to bring transparency in the system and removing various bottlenecks in the path of progress, he added.

On the occasion, the Governor announced the establishment of two degree colleges in Kargil district, including a Women's Degree College.

He said a 2,500-MW solar power project will be set up soon, augmenting the power generation in Kargil.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE