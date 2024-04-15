Twitter
Election Commission seizes Rs 4,650 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Srinagar Lok Sabha election will go to polls in April this year. The date of voting is 26 April ( Phase 2 ). The results for the Srinagar constituency will be released on 4th June.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections are to take place this year. The final schedule for the voting and result of the Srinagar Lok Sabha election was released by EC on 16th March. Srinagar constituency is part of 6 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir.

Important Dates

Srinagar Lok Sabha election will go to polls in April this year. The date of voting is on 26 April ( Phase 2 ). The results for the Srinagar constituency will be released on 4th June.

Key candidates

Some parties are yet to announce their candidate names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. While National Conference named Aga Ruhullah Mehdi as their candidate from the Srinagar constituency.

Past Election Result

Farooq Abdullah of the JKN won from the Srinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by 106750 votes while 36700 votes were secured by Aga Syed Mohsin of the PDP. Farooq Abdullah emerged victorious with a margin of 70050.

In the LS elections 2024, Tariq Hameed Karra of the JKPDP defeated JKN candidate Farooq Abdullah by a margin of 42280 votes.

 
