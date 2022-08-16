As Delhi sees rise in COVID deaths and hospitalisations, L-G rings alarm bells; experts says 'marker of caution'

Representational Image

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, authorities have also reported a surge in hospitalisations and have warned people to follow precautionary protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

"We are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Delhi's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena tweeted.

NDTV quoted Dr Suneela Garg, a member of the Lancet Commission, saying that hospitalisations were going up despite a good recovery rate. “Over 500 (Covid) beds are occupied at the moment of the 9,000. Over 20 of the 2,129 ICU beds are occupied. 65 patients on are ventilation at the moment. There is no need to panic, but this is a marker of caution,” she said.

Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data. As of Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload stood at 19,85,822 and the death toll at 26,389, according to official data.

Before Monday, the national capital logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. While the city had reported 2,162 COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday, a day before that, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for the management of Covid-related data. The teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government's Covid-19 Data Management Portal, officials said.

According to the order issued by the revenue department, each team will have six members from different branches of the department.

"In supersession of all previous orders issued from this office related to the arrangement of teams in Revenue, HQ, to look after the work related to the COVID Data Management, from now onwards, the following team will look after the work in addition to work in their original branches," the order issued on August 10 said.

These teams will work under the supervision of SDM (headquarter) Shimray A Bellrose.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of them were mild.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not announced the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority yet.

However, the Delhi government has made wearing of mask at public places mandatory and has imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violation of the rule.

The national capital its highest single-day spike on January 13 when it reported 28,867 cases a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent in a span on 24 hours.