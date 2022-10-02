Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Key accused from Lawrence Bishnoi gang escapes from police custody

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (File photo)

As the police continue to probe the killing of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, one of the prime accused in the case are reportedly escaped from the custody of the police, official sources told PTI on Sunday.

The gangster who has escaped from police custody is named Deepak Tinu, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang and is also considered a close aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Tinu has reportedly escaped from police custody in Punjab’s Mansa district and a manhunt has been launched in his search.

The gangster, who has been involved in the conspiracy of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, escaped on Saturday night when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Mansa police, officials sources said.

When asked about the incident, Patiala Range Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is currently holding additional charge as Bathinda Range IG, told PTI over the phone, "We are working on it, police parties are on the job and we will catch him soon."

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. He was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six-shooters.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the murder case.

Meanwhile, Interpol has also issued a Red Corner Notice against gangster Goldy Brar, who is wanted in several cases of murder and extortion across the country. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is considered to be the mastermind behind the murder of the Moose Wala, is currently in police custody.

(With PTI inputs)

