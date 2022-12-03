From college dropout to notorious gangster: Why Goldy Brar was wanted by FBI and Indian agencies

Sidhu Moose Wala and gangster Goldy Brar (File photo)

Gangster Gold Brar, who was the prime suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, has been detained by the authorities in California on Friday. This paves the way for his extradition, something which Indian authorities have been pushing for.

Goldy Brar is a gangster from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab earlier this year.

The gangster had said that he was the one who planned the murder of Moose Wala in order to take revenge for the killing of SAD leader Vicky Middukhera, who was a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police eventually ruled the death of Sidhu Moose Wala as inter-gang violence.

Goldy Brar is a college dropout who entered the world of crime at an early age. The first time he was on the wrong side of the law was when he was booked under section 336 (endangering the life or personal safety of others) in a case involving a clash between two groups.

The son of a former policeman, Goldy Brar moves to Canada in 2019 with a student visa and started running an extortion racket in India and Canada through his widespread module. Brar had also taken up contract killing assignments and was responsible for several murders.

Goldy Brar was named in as many as 50 cases of murder and attempt to murder to extortion and kidnapping. Brar is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail in India and is said to have run his gang while he remains in captivity.

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29 in the Mansa district of Punjab, when he was travelling with his associates and 30 rounds of bullets were fired at him. While both his friends sustained minor injuries, Moose Wala was declared dead on the spot.

