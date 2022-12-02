Goldy Brar, detained by FBI in California, to be handed over to India soon

Goldy Brar - File Photos

Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar, who has been detained in California, will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. Brar is the alleged mastermind of the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

ANI further quoted sources saying that Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. He was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada around 10 days ago. Before his detention, he had been living in Fresno city and had safehouses in Sacramento, Frizow and Salt Lake too.

Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar’s movement and the American agency quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately.

Sources told ANI that India has provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities and the gangster will soon be handed over to India. He is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the United States.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that Brar has been detained in California and ensured that he will soon brought back to India.

Brar is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was involved in an extortion racket being run in the state of Punjab. It is alleged that he had a hand in the murder of a Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan.

He is currently based out of Canada, allegedly operating from there through a module in Punjab. Brar is a native of Faridkot district in Punjab.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra said Moosewala’s murder had a connection with the murder of SAD leader Vicky Middukhera. In a social media post, purportedly by Goldy Brar, it was claimed that Moosewala’s murder was a revenge killing that was carried out to avenge Middukhera’s murder. Earlier, Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for Muddukhera’s murder.

Of late, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are witnessing a turf war between the gangs of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and that of slain gangster Davinder Bambiha. Both the gangs have often targetted each other’s men, leading to a spate of shootouts and murders. Bambiha gang is allegedly run by Lucky Patial who is lodged in a jail in Armenia, while Goldy Brar is the active leader of the Bishnoi gang, running all operations on the behest of imprisoned Bishnoi.