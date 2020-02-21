'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad'

Moments after the girl who was sent to 14-day judicial custody for shouting 'Pakistan zindabad' during an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said that she shouldn't be given bail as she has links with 'Naxals'.

On Thursday, Amulya Leone, 19, raised slogans of 'Pakistan zindabad' during an anti-rally in Bengaluru. Following the ruckus, she was slapped with sedition charges by the police.

The organisers present onstage, realising the extent of the impending controversy, tried to snatch the microphone away from her and visibly manhandled her almost immediately. But Amulya held on. Her defence was that she was seemingly trying to make some obscure point about "the difference between the slogans 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad'".

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who was also present at the protest, tried to stop her. Soon after this, Owaisi tried his hands at disaster management and said that he condemned her statement, making it clear that the girl, Amulya, was not associated with the AIMIM. "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare liye Bharat Zindabad that, zindabad rahega (For us, the slogan has always been 'Long live India' and so will it remain)," the AIMIM chief said taking to the microphone soon after the ruckus.

Meanwhile, her house was reportedly vandalised on Friday by a group of activists who are allegedly associated with pro-Hindutva organisations.

Amulya's father has apologised to the nation for his daughter's act. "I am apologising to the entire nation. I will not extend any legal help to her," he said to reporters in Shivapura.

"What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims and was not listening to me," Amulya's father was quoted by ANI as saying.