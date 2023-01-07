Shankar Mishra arrested: How police used social media, bank statements to track man who urinated on woman

Air India urination case accused Shankar Mishra arrested (File photo)

Shankar Mishra, the man who has been accused of urinating on an elderly woman aboard an Air India flight, has been arrested by the police in Bengaluru and has been brought to Delhi for further investigation in the case, despite claims by the family that the case is false.

The prime accused of the Air India urination case, Shankar Mishra, was arrested in Bengaluru late Friday night and then flown to Delhi in the morning to be presented in front of the court. The authorities said that Mishra was trying to evade arrest.

Earlier, the man who urinated on an elderly woman inside an Air India flight was also fired from Wells Fargo, the company he used to work for. The incident had taken place on November 26 and was only brought to light recently when the woman filed a complaint.

How was Shankar Mishra arrested in the Air India Pee-gate?

The authorities said that Shankar Mishra was trying to evade arrest and was hiding out in Bengaluru at his sister’s place in Sanjay Nagar. A team of Delhi Police had been sent to Karnataka city to arrest the man and bring him back to the capital.

The Delhi Police put out a Look Out Notice in his search and also resorted to tracking him through various platforms since Mishra’s family claimed they didn’t know his whereabouts. After Shankar Mishra refused to join the investigation, the police tracked his social media, mobile phone, and bank statements.

The Delhi Police also resorted to talking to the taxi driver who was called by Shankar Mishra, to gain clues about his whereabouts. Mishra had switched off his mobile phone since he was “ashamed” that the case had gone viral, and was using social media to communicate with his friends and family.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules has been registered against Shankar Mishra in the Air India urination incident.

