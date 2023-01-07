Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi Kanjhawala case: Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan gives financial aid to victim Anjali Singh’s family

Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO provided financial aid to the family of Anjali Singh, the girl who got dragged to death in Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Delhi Kanjhawala case: Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan gives financial aid to victim Anjali Singh’s family
Shah Rukh Khan (L) Delhi Kanjhawala victim Anjali (R)

The Delhi Kanjhawala hit-and-run case left the entire nation stunned as a 20-year-old woman, identified as Anjali Singh, got trapped under a car and was dragged to death for several kilometers. Now, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan has stepped up to help Anjali’s family.

Anjali Singh was the sole earner of her family and so, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan decided to provide financial aid to her mother and siblings after the victim’s death. The amount of the donation remains undisclosed, as per media reports.

King Khan’s NGO Meer Foundation had donated an undisclosed amount of money to the family of the woman who got dragged to death in Delhi’s Sultanpuri hit-and-run case so that they are able to make ends meet without the sole breadwinner of the family.

As quoted by ETimes, a source confirmed the donation and said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family which includes her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer Foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

Meer Foundation is an NGO owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and has been named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The NGO is aimed at empowering women and steps up in cases similar to the Delhi Kanjhawala death case.

Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old girl, was returning from a party in the wee hours of January 1 when her scooty got hit by a Maruti Baleno and she got trapped under the car. She was dragged for 13 km after which she succumbed to her injuries.

The five accused in the Delhi Kanjhawala case have been arrested by the police, and are believed to be drunk at the time of the accident. Anjali’s friend Nidhi had claimed that the victim was also drunk at the time, a claim dismissed by the family doctor.

READ | Delhi Kanjhawala death: Was victim Anjali drunk at the time of incident? Family clears air on rumours

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.