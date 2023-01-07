Delhi Kanjhawala case: Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan gives financial aid to victim Anjali Singh’s family

Shah Rukh Khan (L) Delhi Kanjhawala victim Anjali (R)

The Delhi Kanjhawala hit-and-run case left the entire nation stunned as a 20-year-old woman, identified as Anjali Singh, got trapped under a car and was dragged to death for several kilometers. Now, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan has stepped up to help Anjali’s family.

Anjali Singh was the sole earner of her family and so, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan decided to provide financial aid to her mother and siblings after the victim’s death. The amount of the donation remains undisclosed, as per media reports.

King Khan’s NGO Meer Foundation had donated an undisclosed amount of money to the family of the woman who got dragged to death in Delhi’s Sultanpuri hit-and-run case so that they are able to make ends meet without the sole breadwinner of the family.

As quoted by ETimes, a source confirmed the donation and said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family which includes her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer Foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

Meer Foundation is an NGO owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and has been named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The NGO is aimed at empowering women and steps up in cases similar to the Delhi Kanjhawala death case.

Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old girl, was returning from a party in the wee hours of January 1 when her scooty got hit by a Maruti Baleno and she got trapped under the car. She was dragged for 13 km after which she succumbed to her injuries.

The five accused in the Delhi Kanjhawala case have been arrested by the police, and are believed to be drunk at the time of the accident. Anjali’s friend Nidhi had claimed that the victim was also drunk at the time, a claim dismissed by the family doctor.

READ | Delhi Kanjhawala death: Was victim Anjali drunk at the time of incident? Family clears air on rumours