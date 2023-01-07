Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru, flown to Delhi for questioning

Air India urination case accused Shankar Mishra arrested (File photo)

In the most recent development in the Air India urination case, the accused man Shankar Mishra has been arrested in Bengaluru. As per the Delhi Police, the authorities arrested Mishra in Bengaluru last night.

Further, Delhi Police has said that Shankar Mishra has already landed in Delhi and will be interrogated and presented in court regarding the case, which has made headlines in the past few days.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police said, "Shankar Mishra was arrested last night and has already been brought to Delhi. He will be presented in front of the court today."

Air India passenger urinating case of Nov 26 | Accused S Mishra has been arrested from Bengaluru, says Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/sPJJrVlO9j — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

The Air India urination case dates back to November 26, when Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman when he was drunk aboard the flight. The woman filed a complaint against Mishra weeks after the incident, and the accused remained absconding for a day.

Earlier, Shankar Mishra's father had come forward to claim that his son was being "blackmailed" and that the case against him was "false". Mishra's father had said that the victim woman had demanded money and the accused had made the payment, after which her "demands were not met" so she filed a case.

"I don’t think he would do it. She (the victim) is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. He (the accused, his son) is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter," he said, as per ANI reports.

The woman passenger had said that Shankar Mishra had gotten drunk on the Air India flight and urinated on her, after which he begged and pleaded in front of her to not file a complaint. She also said that the Air India staff did not hold the man accountable for his actions.

READ | After Air India urination incident, DGCA’s says ‘use handcuff-like restraints’ to control unruly passengers