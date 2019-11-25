Sena-NCP-Cong to conduct combined parade of 162 MLAs, Sanjay Raut dares Maharashtra Governor to 'come and watch'

"We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at Grand Hyatt at 7 pm..." said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress prospective coalition will conduct a joint 'parade' of their 162 MLAs in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday as evidence of their claim of having a majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut declared.

Raut announced the move via a post from his official Twitter handle, where he even tagged the official Twitter handle of the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, daring him to come to witness the combined strength of Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, supporting these parties claims.

"We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at Grand Hyatt at 7 pm, come and watch yourself @maha_governor," Sanjay Raut tweeted.

News agency PTI quoted an NCP leader who commented on the move, saying that the idea is to turn the 'public perception' favourable. "Once we parade 162 MLAs in one hall, entire nation will come to know that BJP is playing a dirty game in Maharashtra by misusing office of the governor" PTI quoted the leader.

Currently, the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have lodged their MLAs in different hotels, allegedly to prevent any potential horsetrading.

As Maharashtra drama continues, the Supreme Court on Monday heard a joint petition by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to revoke President's rule in the state and administering the oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on November 23 (Saturday).

The apex court reserved its order on whether the Fadnavis government will have to go through a floor test as demanded by Sena-NCP-Congress.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as state's deputy chief minister after the President's rule was lifted at 5:47 am in the morning on Saturday.