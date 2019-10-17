Security agencies put on high alert after five terrorists spotted in UP's Gorakhpur

All the investigating agencies have been put on high alert in the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh including the ATS after five terrorists infiltrated in India via Nepal, as per sources.

The alert has been sounded after security agencies intercepted suspects' conversation.

The security agencies have received information of five terrorists being spotted in UP's Gorakhpur who were talking about entering India via Nepal.

As per sources, the suspects were intercepted saying, "this time Diwali will be a big bang and the entire country will watch it."

The infiltrators were also heard saying that some Kashmiri youths will also join them in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, PV Rama Shastri has asked security agencies in all seven districts near India-Nepal border to stay vigil after a high alert has been issued.

The ADG also informed that a suspect, who hails from Kashmir, was held at Maharajganj-Nepal border by the SSB but was later released after interrogation.

(More details awaited...)