SC upholds abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, here's how Pakistan media reacted

Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday pronounced its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. 

SC upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court unanimously upheld the Centre's action and directed the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and set a September 30, 2024 deadline for holding assembly elections there.

Ending a decades-long debate, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, delivered three concurring judgments upholding the abrogation of the constitutional schemes that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir when it was annexed to the Union of India in 1947.

This historic verdict was in discussions even in the Pakistan media. on August 2, 2019, India decided to remove J&K's special status, triggering a lot of talk in the Pakistan media. 

Pakistan had also announced to cease its business with India. The removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status has created a dent in the Indo-Pak relations and there is a constant tension between the two nations since then. 

Soon after the SC's verdict, Pakistani news broadcaster GEO News published a report with the headline, "Article 370- Supreme Court of India called Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of the country".

Read: Four feet deep illegal tunnel found at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, probe launched

The news agency also said, " Narendra Modi led Indian government abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status and to stop any opposition against the illegal step, the government allocated lakhs of soldiers in the valleys for security." 

They also said, "Pakistan opposed the Indian government's biased decision and will take every possible step against this illegal law."

