Four feet deep illegal tunnel found at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, probe launched

A four-foot-deep tunnel was found near the wall of Ghaziabad's Hindon air base. An attempt to breach the security of the airbase was made. The residents of Irshad colony spotted the tunnel and informed the police.

An FIR was filed against the unknown at the Tila Mod police station on the Indian Air Force's complaint.

IB, UP ATS and Military intelligence teams are investigating the matter. It has been put on high priority. The DCP Trans of Hindon Shubham Patel informed us that the airbase wall is completely intact and has no trace of breaking.

The police are now looking at the CCTV footage of the nearby areas. Hindon is the main airbase of Western Air Command. It is the largest airbase in Asia.