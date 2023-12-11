Headlines

Four feet deep illegal tunnel found at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, probe launched

Most searched film actress in the world on Google in 2023 is Indian; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Rashmika, Aishwarya

Watch: Saira Banu shares video of Dilip Kumar celebrating birthday with Amitabh, SRK, Salman on his birth anniversary

Explainer: Vicky Kaushal uses reverse psychology on Katrina Kaif; know how ethical is it, its advantages, disadvantages

India

Four feet deep illegal tunnel found at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, probe launched

A four-foot-deep tunnel was found near the wall of Ghaziabad's Hindon air base.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

A four-foot-deep tunnel was found near the wall of Ghaziabad's Hindon air base. An attempt to breach the security of the airbase was made. The residents of Irshad colony spotted the tunnel and informed the police. 

An FIR was filed against the unknown at the Tila Mod police station on the Indian Air Force's complaint. 

IB, UP ATS and Military intelligence teams are investigating the matter. It has been put on high priority. The DCP Trans of Hindon Shubham Patel informed us that the airbase wall is completely intact and has no trace of breaking. 

Read: 'Resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity': PM Modi hails SC decision to uphold abrogation of Article 370

The police are now looking at the CCTV footage of the nearby areas. Hindon is the main airbase of Western Air Command. It is the largest airbase in Asia.

