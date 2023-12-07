Headlines

Animal controversy reaches Parliament: MP says 'daughter came out of theatre crying' after watching Ranbir Kapoor film

SC to deliver verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Dec 11

DNA TV Show: What issues do people in Pak-occupied Kashmir face?

Sreesanth's wife questions Gautam Gambhir's 'upbringing' after verbal spat with ex-India pacer in LLC

RBI cancels licence of this Co-op bank due to inadequate capital, earning prospects

DNA TV Show: What issues do people in Pak-occupied Kashmir face?

Sreesanth's wife questions Gautam Gambhir's 'upbringing' after verbal spat with ex-India pacer in LLC

SC to deliver verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Dec 11

The apex court had on September 5 reserved its verdict in the matter after a marathon 16-day hearing.

PTI

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on December 11 on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the cause list of December 11, Monday, uploaded on the apex court website, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud would deliver the verdict. The other members of the bench are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The apex court had on September 5 reserved its verdict in the matter after a marathon 16-day hearing. During the course of the hearing, the top court had heard Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Harish Salve, Rakesh Dwivedi, V Giri and others on behalf of the Centre and the intervenors defending the abrogation of Article 370.

Senior advocates including Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Zaffar Shah, Dushyant Dave and others had argued on behalf of the petitioners. The lawyers had dwelt on various issues including the constitutional validity of the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate the provision, the validity of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which split the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, challenges to imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 2018 and imposition of President's rule in the erstwhile state on December 19, 2018 and its extension on July 3, 2019.

Several petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that divided the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

