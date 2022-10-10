Mulayam Singh Yadav, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader, dies at 82

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away at the age of 82. He was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana for the past few days, where he breathed his last.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram with breathing problems, and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to his delicate health condition. He was later placed on life-supporting drugs.

On Sunday, the Medanta Hospital said in a health bulletin, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended their support to the Yadav family, inquiring about the SP supremo's health and offering their good wishes for his speedy recovery.

According to reports, Mulayam Singh was going through multiple ailments over the past few months and had been admitted to the hospital once before earlier this year. The former Uttar Pradesh CM's son, Akhilesh Yadav, and brother Shivpal Yadav had rushed to his side in Gurugram last week.

It is expected that an official release regarding the cause of death of the veteran politician will be released by the Samajwadi Party and the hospital soon. As of now, the exact cause of the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav has not been released to the public.

Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

READ | Shiv Sena symbol row: Thackeray faction submits 3 symbols to EC; choice between trishul, rising sun and mashaal