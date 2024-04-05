Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The results for the Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be announced on June 4.

The election for the Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, one of the state's 80 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held this year. The date of ( Phase 1 ) voting for the Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 19 April. The results for the Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be announced on June 4.

2019 elections

In the 2019 elections, Haji Fazlur Rehman of the BSP got 5,14,139 votes, while Raghav Lakhanpal of the BJP received 4,91,722 votes. As a result, the victory margin was only about 23,000 votes.

2024 elections

The battle for votes is different this time as compared to the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. Since the BSP is contesting alone in the state, unlike the previous time, it will not receive the votes of SP supporters. As a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Akhilesh Yadav's SP allied with Congress. SP is in favour of Imran Masood, a candidate for Congress. On the other hand, right before the polls, the BJP allied with the usurprising rivals in the Jat belt, Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). One of the most potent forces in the Western UP is the RLD. The BSP led by Mayawati does not appear to be as strong as it was five years ago, even with the support of the SP. This could lead to a frontal clash between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

In 2024, the Congress pitted Imran Masood for the Lok Sabha, while the BJP fielded Raghav Lakhanpal once more. Unexpectedly, Majid Ali, the BSP's replacement for sitting MP Haji Fazlur Rehman, was not given a ticket.

The six assembly seats that make up the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency are Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband, and Rampur Maniharan (SC). Three of the six assembly seats are held by the BJP, and two are held by the SP.