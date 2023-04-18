'Sabka hisab hoga...': Atiq Ahmed's WhatsApp chat with builder goes viral

Atiq Ahmad | Photo: PTI

Atiq Ahmad was assassinated recently by three men and now a WhatsApp chat of him is going viral on social media. The chat is dated January 7, 2023, where Atiq is threatening various people, including a Lucknow-based builder saying, 'Sabka hisab hoga'.

The chat indicates that Atiq Ahmad used to collect taxes from various people while behind bars.

The chat comes to light, a day after Atiq's lawyer produced the 'secret letter' allegedly written by the gangster-turned-politician, two weeks before his murder. The secret letter was addressed to the supreme court of India.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother were killed by 3 assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday (April 15) in the evening.