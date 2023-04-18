Search icon
'Sabka hisab hoga...': Atiq Ahmed's WhatsApp chat with builder goes viral

Atiq Ahmad's WhatsApp chat goes viral with builder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Atiq Ahmad | Photo: PTI

Atiq Ahmad was assassinated recently by three men and now a WhatsApp chat of him is going viral on social media. The chat is dated January 7, 2023, where Atiq is threatening various people, including a Lucknow-based builder saying, 'Sabka hisab hoga'. 

The chat indicates that Atiq Ahmad used to collect taxes from various people while behind bars. 

The chat comes to light, a day after Atiq's lawyer produced the 'secret letter' allegedly written by the gangster-turned-politician, two weeks before his murder. The secret letter was addressed to the supreme court of India. 

Atiq Ahmad and his brother were killed by 3 assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday (April 15) in the evening. 

