Rs 10.36 cr in banks, BMW car and more: Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena candidate from Worli, declares assets of Rs 16 cr

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed nomination to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls from the Worli constituency in Mumbai. The Yuva Sena chief, first of the Thackerays to contest an election, declared total assets of Rs 16.05 crore.

Members of the family and Shiv Sena leaders accompanied junior Thackeray to the office of the Returning Officer where he submitted his nomination papers.

The 29-year-old leader declared immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore while his movable assets are worth Rs 11.38 crore. He stated his source of income as Interest, rent, share of profit from firm and dividend.

According to the affidavit submitted by the Shiv Sena scion to the Election Office at the BMC Engineering Hub, he has Rs 10.36 crore in his bank accounts and has invested in bond and shares, which are currently valued at Rs 20.39 lakh. He also owns mutual funds worth Rs 24,000.

He has Rs 4.56 crore in fixed deposits (FDs) in three different banks while his saving accounts have Rs 5.79 crore cash.

Aaditya also owns a BMW car, registered in 2010, which is currently valued at Rs 6.5 lakh.

He also owns jewellery worth Rs 64.65 lakh and other assets owned by him are valued at Rs 10.22 lakh.

Among immovable properties, junior Thackeray declared that he owns five agricultural plots in Khalapur town in Raigad district and has five other properties which were given to him by his father as gifts.

The young Thackeray who studied in Mumbai's Sr Xavier College has shown his occupation as business. As per his election affidavit, he graduated in Bachelor of Arts (BA) from St. Xavier College in 2011 and Bachelor of Law (LLB) from KC Law College in 2015.

After filing the nomination papers, Aaditya said, "I have filed my nomination today and received blessings and affection from everyone. Together, we will build a new Maharashtra!"

His father who joined the young leader as he filed his nomination papers declared that "Maharashtra will become 'Karmabhoomi' of Aaditya."

"There has been a tradition of social service in my family. Earlier, we thought we would never contest elections but the times are changing now. I promise Aaditya will do everything for the welfare of the people in his constituency," the Sena chief said.

Thackeray reaffirmed that the Shiv Sena chief would not be contesting any election in the future.