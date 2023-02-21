Revolutionary Diagnostics Brand Orange Health Labs strengthens its footprint in India with Faridabad launch

Orange Health Labs Brings Speed and Accuracy to the Forefront of Medical Testing
Imagine this: Your loved one comes down with a fever after a few days of cold and cough. You don't know whether it is an infection that warrants the use of antibiotics or a viral that should be treated symptomatically. Now imagine waiting another day in anxiety before you can meet a doctor with test reports and ﬁnally get to the right line of treatment.
Enter Orange Health Labs, India’s fastest diagnostic laboratory. Here, they believe that faster healthcare is better healthcare. Fast is not just convenient, it is also more accurate when it comes to blood tests.
Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, ex Practo and ITC talent, founded this health tech startup to solve a real life problem. They felt something was wrong when one could get a pizza in 60 minutes but had to walk up to a crowded infectious testing centre when burning with fever. The result of this problem solving is Orange Health Labs where one can get tested within 60 minutes at a place (home or ofﬁce) of convenience. Top it with a 6 hour report delivery promise, this urgent care business has been created for helping with patients’ concerns and discomfort in real time.
Already present in ﬁve cities, namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Hyderabad; Orange Health Labs has revolutionised diagnostics with the launch of its On Demand Diagnostics service. No more long lines and congested clinics. With just a click of a button, users can book a blood test appointment at a location of preference, be it home or ofﬁce. Their certiﬁed eMedics are trained to provide a quick and efﬁcient testing experience. The service provides all necessary materials right to your door, eliminating any hassle. From preventive full body checkups to specialised test used for monitoring complex conditions, the offer from the brand is all inclusive.
Diagnostics play an important role in the journey of a patient towards recovery, but it's not something that they necessarily want. It's an intermediate step to get to the ﬁnal treatment. The convenience factor has always been the key issue in diagnostics. It takes half a day off to take a sick loved one to a clinic, wait, get a prescription for tests, drive to a collection centre, wait for sample collection, and then get medicines on the way back home. With technology now, it's possible to bring a paramedic to the patient's doorstep on-demand, minimizing prescription to testing time and allowing for more rest and focus on recovery.
Moreover, faster diagnostics are also more accurate. The moment blood leaves our veins, it starts to deteriorate and the accuracy of blood test results decreases the longer it takes to test it. There have been studies that show clinically relevant variations as the time interval between sample collection and testing increases. Hence, tracking vein-to-testing time is crucial. At Orange Health Labs, they have re-engineered their supply chain and lab operations to ensure that 99% of blood samples are tested within 180 minutes of collection from the patient's home, leading to consistently high-quality results. Without waiting to ﬁll up a batch, samples are tested as they come and upto 650 samples are tested all at once in their hospital grade labs.
Here is how faster diagnostics can lead to better outcomes:
At Orange Health Labs, they strive to provide real care, real fast. Now residents of Faridabad can also experience the comfort of secure and convenient testing with Orange Health Labs' On Demand Diagnostics. Book your appointment today!"
