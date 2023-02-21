Revolutionary Diagnostics Brand Orange Health Labs strengthens its footprint in India with Faridabad launch

Orange Health Labs Brings Speed and Accuracy to the Forefront of Medical Testing

Imagine this: Your loved one comes down with a fever after a few days of cold and cough. You don't know whether it is an infection that warrants the use of antibiotics or a viral that should be treated symptomatically. Now imagine waiting another day in anxiety before you can meet a doctor with test reports and ﬁnally get to the right line of treatment.

Enter Orange Health Labs, India’s fastest diagnostic laboratory. Here, they believe that faster healthcare is better healthcare. Fast is not just convenient, it is also more accurate when it comes to blood tests.

Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, ex Practo and ITC talent, founded this health tech startup to solve a real life problem. They felt something was wrong when one could get a pizza in 60 minutes but had to walk up to a crowded infectious testing centre when burning with fever. The result of this problem solving is Orange Health Labs where one can get tested within 60 minutes at a place (home or ofﬁce) of convenience. Top it with a 6 hour report delivery promise, this urgent care business has been created for helping with patients’ concerns and discomfort in real time.

Already present in ﬁve cities, namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Hyderabad; Orange Health Labs has revolutionised diagnostics with the launch of its On Demand Diagnostics service. No more long lines and congested clinics. With just a click of a button, users can book a blood test appointment at a location of preference, be it home or ofﬁce. Their certiﬁed eMedics are trained to provide a quick and efﬁcient testing experience. The service provides all necessary materials right to your door, eliminating any hassle. From preventive full body checkups to specialised test used for monitoring complex conditions, the offer from the brand is all inclusive.