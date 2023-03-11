Revealed: What ED found during raids at residences of Lalu Prasad Yadav's relatives in Land-for-Job case | File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 15 locations in Delhi and Bihar in connection with the Land-for-Job case on Friday. These included residences of relatives of former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, including the Delhi residence of his son and current Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in New Friends Colony where he lives with his wife Rajshree who is in later stages of her pregnancy.

In its raids, the ED seized cash amounting to Rs 53 lakh, gold weighing 1.5 kg, 540 grams of gold coins, and USD 1900 from the residences of Tejashwi Yadav and his sisters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav, IANS reported citing sources. The recoveries was made on Friday, as per an official of the probe agency.

The ED raids were done following the questioning of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ED case has been formed on the basis of the FIR filed by CBI.

The CBI has alleged that the accused in connivance with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of Yadav family.

"During the period 2004-2009 Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group "D" posts in different Zones of Railways," an official has been quoted to have said.

(Inputs from IANS)