Ratan Tata's company to continue as IPL title sponsor till 2028, to pay Rs....

As per various reports, Tata Sons on Friday has matched the bid presented by the Aditya Birla Group for a whopping Rs 500 crore or Rs 2500 crore (all five years) to be the title sponsor for the the cash-rich league from 2024-2028.

Ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2024, The Tata Group has retained the title sponsorship rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five seasons.

The Tata Group had earlier replaced Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the IPL title sponsor for a two-year deal from 2022 to 2023.

The company has been the IPL's title sponsor since 2022 that paid Rs 670 crore for the past two seasons.

As per the tender floated on December 12, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had set Rs 1750 crore as the base price for the five-year rights, or Rs 350 crore per year for 74 matches, The Economic Times reports.

The 17th edition of IPL is set to commence from March 2024.