Ratan Tata busts fake post, says viral motivational article about COVID-19 and economy not penned by him

Industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, on Sunday took to his official handle on the microblogging social networking site Twitter to bust some fake news, in connection with a misattributed post that went viral on social media a few days ago. The viral post which is being circulated has "motivational" remarks attributed to Ratan Tata in regard to a supposed "huge downfall of the economy" amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The post titled "Very motivational at this hour" which went viral on social media quoted Ratan Tata as saying "Experts are predicting huge downfall of Economy due to the Corona". However, this attribution is fake, as the industrialist clarified from his official Twitter handle on this day.

"This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care," tweeted the 82-year-old industrialist.

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

The post lists a number of supposed achievements that have been made either by individuals or by entire nations braving impossible odds. It falsely attributes Ratan Tata as having said these statements, as a likely motivational example of saying that India, and by extension the world, has the potential to bounce back even after the coronavirus crisis, supposedly defying "experts" who say that the economy will be ruined by the effects of the virus.

Among other things, the fake post false attributes Ratan Tata as having said, "I do not much about these experts. But I do know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts," it read. The post also mentioned the resurgence of Japan after World War-2, international politics with Israel at the center, and the World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team in 1983, among others.

"The Indian Economy will bounce back in a great manner," the post, which is full of grammatical errors, concluded.

It is to be noted that the Tata Group had committed Rs 1,500 crore for the medical supplies and towards supplying pieces of equipment that will help the government combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, that is spreading like wildfire in the country.

In an official release, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, had said, "The COVID-19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata Group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time."

However, fake news is always unwelcome, especially at this time of crisis. Tata also posted a message on the photo-sharing app Instagram and wrote: "Fake news is harmful to all of us, and must always be verified."

Rest assured, it can be said that Tata Group or Mr. Ratan Tata have always and in the future, too, will take to his official channels on social networking sites to make any comments or announcements.