Ram Navami violence: Who was mastermind of Bihar Sharif clashes? Police make 5 arrests, reveal truth

Violence erupts in parts of Bihar (Photo - Twitter)

Making major strides in the case, the Bihar Police ended up arresting the real ‘mastermind’ behind the Ram Navami procession violence which rocked parts of the state, including Bihar Sharif. The state police are saying that the Bihar Sharif violence was a ‘well thought out’ conspiracy.

Bihar Police officials confirmed that the violence over Ram Navami celebrations in the Bihar Sharif area, which saw several instances of looting and stone pelting, seemed to be well thought out and planned via social media platforms.

The police further said that days after the violent clashes, a Bajrang Dal office-bearer named Kundan Kumar surrendered to the police for masterminding the violence through social media and circulating violence-causing messages on WhatsApp.

Jitendra Singh Gawar, ADG, Headquarters told ANI, “Kundan Kumar, the convenor of Bajrang Dal has surrendered as the mastermind of this social media. Apart from this, a total of 15 FIRs have been registered in Bihar Sharif, in which a total of 140 arrests have been made.”

According to the police statement, Kundan Kumar had masterminded the plans to incite violence in the Bihar Sharif area during Ram Navami through a WhatsApp group that he controlled. The WhatsApp group had 457 people and contained a plot to spark violence during the festival.

The ADG further said, “In the WhatsApp group, a conspiracy was being hatched through messages regarding Ram Navami. A separate FIR has been registered for this, which is being investigated by the Economic Offenses Research Team.”

The police further revealed that 5 more people have been arrested in relation to the violence. The five arrested accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, Tushar Kumar Tanti, Dharmendra Mehta, Bhupendra Singh Rana, and Niranjan Pandey, the police added.

The Ram Navami violence in Bihar saw multiple bouts of chaos and lasted for two days in certain parts of the state such as Nalanda and Sasaram. One person lost his life due to the violence, with many people injured and dozens arrested by the police.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Bihar violence: Hindus fleeing from homes due to fear of Muslims in Sasaram? Truth behind rumour