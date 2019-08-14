Raksha Bandhan 2019: WhatsApp messages, SMS and Rakhi quotes to send your sibilings

With less a day left for Raksha Bandhan, we are sure you must have completed all your preparations. From beautiful Rakhis to sweets and sumptuous food, Indians celebrate Rakhi with much fanfare.

But in case you are one of the unfortunate many who will not be seeing their sibling(s) anytime soon and will have to make do with SMSes and limit the celebration to WhatsApp, worry not!

Here is a list of messages that would help you convey your emotion and your regard to possibly, the first friend you ever made.

1. We were always close, looking out for each other even when life led us along different paths... Like an invisible thread, our love binds us together, making sure we'll remember where we came from and what we mean to each other. Wishing you a joyous Raksha Bandhan, dear brother.

2. God sent in my life a beautiful Angel in your guise, sister. In good times or bad ones, you're ready to extend your help and support. Thanks for all you do. May you have a happy Raksha Bandhan.

3. Dear Brother, on this Raksha Bandhan I wish to say that you are the best brother and you mean to me the whole world. Happy Raksha Badhan.

4. No matter the distances between us, my Rakhi will always reach on time, to be tied on the wrist of my loving brother with the heartwarming wishes of joy and happiness to illuminate your life.

5. My Dear Brother, you are one of the most precious gifts sent by God. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you.

6. Phoolon ka taron ka sabka kehna hain, Ek hazaron main meri behna hain. Wish you a Happy Rakhi.

7. On this Rakhi, let's bring back the lively spirit of childhood, play pranks with each other and become those wacky siblings we always were. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

8. There is no better friend than a sister and no better sister than you. Happy Raksha Bandha.

9. It leaves a smile on my face when I think of those trifling fights we had and suddenly used to make up. The memories may fade away with passing time but the love we share will only grow. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Dear Sister.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our readers!