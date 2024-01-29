Twitter
Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats in 15 states to be held on February 27; check list of states

As per Election Commission's letter, nominations will start from February 8. The last date for nomination for Rajya Sabha elections is February 15.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Edited by

The Election Commission on Monday (January 29) announced the schedule for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states. The elections will take place on February 27 and the votes will be counted on the same day. The term of about 56 members are due to expire on their retirement in April, 2024.

As per Election Commission's letter, nominations will start from February 8. The last date for nomination for Rajya Sabha elections is February 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations has been kept as February 20. Voting will take place on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm.

Number of seats on which elections will be held in the 15 states:

Andhra Pradesh: 3

Bihar: 6

Chhattisgarh: 1

Gujarat: 4

Haryana: 1

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Karnataka: 4

Madhya Pradesh: 5

Maharashtra: 6

Telangana: 3

Uttar Pradesh: 10

Uttarakhand: 1

West Bengal: 5

Odisha: 3

Rajasthan: 3

 
