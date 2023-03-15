Rajasthan man eats 56 razor blades, gets deep cuts in organs, doctors reveal reason behind deadly act | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a shocking event in Rajasthan, a man was admitted to the operating room when it was discovered that he had ingested 56 blades. The man reportedly started throwing up blood, and his friends rushed him to the hospital. Doctors were astonished to discover major slits on his neck and a stomach full of blades after doing sonography.

All of the stomach blades were removed during the 3-hour surgery by a group of 7 doctors. Sanchore, in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, is where the incident took place. The man has been identified as Yashpal Singh, a 26-year-old accountant with SM Rao Developers close to Sanchore, Amarujala reported.

He resides in a Balaji Nagar apartment with four roommates. At about 9:30 on Sunday morning, after all of the roommates had left for work, Yashpal contacted his coworkers. He was admitted to Sanchore's Mediplus Hospital. Dr. Narsi Ram Devasi discovered blades in Yashpal's stomach after doing X-rays and sonograms on him. Yashpal was immediately taken to emergency surgery to get the blades removed.

When the man was taken to the hospital with an oxygen level of 80, there were cuts in various places inside his body, according to doctor Narsi Ram Devasi. After surgery, 56 blades were removed, and Yashpal's condition was stabilised.

According to the doctor, it's possible that the man's consumption of three entire blade packages was triggered by anxiety or depression. He had broken the blade into two pieces and consumed it with the cover, in order to swallow it.

The doctor explained that the covering was dissolved in the stomach and he started vomiting blood as blood began to flow from the stomach cut. Other than Dr. Narsi Ram Devasi, other medical professionals including Dr. Pushpendra, Dr. Dhaval Shah, Dr. Sheela Bishnoi, Dr. Naresh Devasi Ramsin and Dr. Ashok Vaishnav were also involved.

After learning that Yashpal had been admitted to the hospital, his family members also arrived. The family recalled Yashpal being normal when they last spoke with him. The incident was expected for the family since the financial situation is also good. The reason behind consumption the blades have not revealed yet,