Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Multiple exit polls show BJP ahead of Congress

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll Results Live: Prominent seats that are thought to be the focus of political shifting and tactical battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Rajasthan Exit Poll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan, which cast its vote on November 25 to choose its next government, will know the direction of the election on today when the results of exit polls by survey companies, which are released by the news channels they collaborate with, become public.

The Congress is optimistic that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be able to keep the state under his leadership, while the BJP hopes that the state will carry on its tradition of choosing a new administration every five years.

While Gehlot is running for reelection on the strength of welfare programs like the Chiranjeevi Scheme or less expensive LPG cylinders, the BJP hopes to take advantage of anti-incumbency sentiment and internal party strife within the Congress party. The assembly elections for Rajasthan were conducted on November 25 in a single phase.

During the intense campaign, Congress primarily highlighted the accomplishments and role of the Ashok Gehlot administration while also relying on the seven guarantees that they had promised. On the other hand, the BJP criticised Congress on matters like paper leaks, appeasement, crime against women, and corruption.

Prominent seats that are thought to be the focus of political shifting and tactical battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu. These seats are some of the political locations in the Rajasthan assembly elections.

This time, Mahendra Singh Rathore of the BJP will be challenging the Congressman in Sardarpura, a seat that has been consistently associated with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's political legacy since 1998. The real test, the vote-counting process, is set for December 3. 

Latest updates on Rajasthan Exit Poll Election Results 2023:

Polstrat predicted 100 to 110 seats for BJP, while 90 to 100 seats for Congress, and 5 to 15 seats for others.  

According to CVoter projections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure the most seats in Rajasthan, with an estimated 94 to 114 seats. In contrast, it is anticipated that Congress will secure 71 to 91 seats. It is expected that other parties will make claims to the remaining 9 to 19 seats.

According to Axis My India's prediction, the Congress is expected to garner 86–106 seats, while the BJP is expected to win 80–100 seats. Additional parties will make claims to 9–10 seats in the interim. 

BJP is expected to win 80–90 seats, while Congress is expected to win 94–104 seats, according to CNX's prediction. However, 14–18 seats will be claimed by other parties. 

Matrize forecasts that the Congress will get between 65 and 75 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, is projected to secure 115 to 130 seats. It is anticipated that other parties will bring in 12 to 19 seats that are left.

The Congress is predicted to bag 81 to 95 seats, based on Poll of polls predictions. On the other hand, 96 to 109 seats are predicted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Other parties are anticipated to secure 10–18 seats.

