Headlines

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Watch: Crowd starts leaving stadium amid IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final clash

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

Akhilesh Yadav pushes for caste census, says will work to ensure backward classes get their rights

Manipur: Imphal airport on high alert after unknown flying object spotted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Watch: Crowd starts leaving stadium amid IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final clash

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

Players to hit century in ODI World Cup final

8 lesser-known facts about Zeenat Aman 

10 Wealthiest queens in Mughal Dynasty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Amid the World Cup fever in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Rajasthan Congress is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out each other.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the World Cup fever in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Rajasthan Congress is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out each other. Addressing a public meeting in Churu district in support of BJP candidate Rajendra Rathore from the Taranagar constituency, Modi exhorted people to vote for the party in the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls to ensure rapid development of the state.

In Jhunjhunu, he targeted the Congress by alleging that the party has “developed the tradition of corruption, nepotism and appeasement” which led to a huge loss for the country. The youth in India did not get opportunities because of this, he claimed.

At the public meeting in Churu, Modi referred to the power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot saying, “In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other.” His remarks came shortly before the Indian cricket team was to take on Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Modi further said, “When their team is so bad, what runs will they score and what work will they do for you?” He said if the BJP is voted to power in Rajasthan, it will throw out all corrupt people and the state will witness rapid development. “The more you stay away from the Congress the more you save Rajasthan, the more your future is assured,” Modi told the rally.

“The relationship between good intentions and the Congress is the same as that between light and darkness. What will be the intention of a government that gobbles up money allotted for drinking water,” he asked, alluding to the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan.

“The Congress and development are each other’s enemies and will remain so,” he said and alleged that the “Congress’ paper leak mafia sold the future of youths for lakhs of rupees.” Modi accused the Congress government of being involved in a fertiliser scam and of looting the farmers.

“In the last five years, the Congress played with the future of youths. There have been raids on coaching centres and the relatives of a minister close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have become officers and your children did not get the chance,” he said.

“When the BJP forms government in Rajasthan, paper leaks will be investigated at a fast pace. No matter how big or influential a person is involved, he will not be spared,” Modi said.

In Jhunjhunu, Modi said India is now setting new records and achieving new feats in every field. “Take any field, India is doing wonders. There is enthusiasm all around and there is confidence that we will make India a developed country by 2047”.

Referring to the ‘Red Diary’, he claimed the entire account of the Congress’ “license to loot” was recorded in it and now the pages have started turning slowly. “Here the pages of Red Diary opened and on Gehlotji’s fuse blew up. The magician’s magic is visible in the Red Diary.” Sacked state minister Rajendra Gudha has been alleging that “illegal transactions” involving Gehlot and other leaders are recorded in the diary that he possesses. Purported pictures of some pages of the diary recently surfaced on social media.

Referring to the Shekhawati region of the state from where hundreds of youths join the armed forces, Prime Minister Modi said this is a brave land and the bravery of its sons plays a big role in keeping the country safe.

“The Congress has left no stone unturned to deceive the sons of such a land. On the issue of One Rank One Pension, the Congress kept the bravehearts of this place in trouble for decades, misled them, made them suffer,” he alleged.

Modi also held the Congress government responsible for high fuel prices in the state. Petrol is cheaper by Rs 12-13 in Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. “Your bus fare is expensive. It is difficult to ride a scooter or bike. This is happening because of the Congress’ loot. The BJP government at the Centre has made petrol cheaper for the entire country.

“As soon as the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan after December 3, petrol rates will be reviewed in Rajasthan like other states,” Modi added. Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

Suryakumar Yadav gets brutally trolled following poor batting display in World Cup final against Australia

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE