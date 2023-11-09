Headlines

Rajasthan: BJP accuses CM Gehlot of violating poll code, files complaint

Explained: What is artificial rain and the science behind it?

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: What is artificial rain and the science behind it?

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

7 foods that cleanse your liver

Top fielders in World Cup 2023

8 hidden beaches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan: BJP accuses CM Gehlot of violating poll code, files complaint

In its Sunday list, the party denied a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalist and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Wednesday that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot concealed the details of two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit. 

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday gave a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against the Rajasthan CM.

While speaking to ANI outside the Election Commission office, Shekhawat alleged that Ashok Gehlot deliberately did not mention the two criminal cases of serious nature in the affidavit given with his nomination.

"Ashol Gelot has two cases against him; one is in connection with the land scam, and the other is of looting, rape, and sexual offence, which he is completely aware of, but he did not disclose this information in his affidavit. This is cognizable under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act. We have complained to the Election Commission to take cognizance and take appropriate action," Shekhawat said.

CM Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination from the Sardarpura Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, which is going to the polls on November 25.The Congress released its seventh list of 21 candidates, fielding state minister Shanti Dhariwal for the Kota North seat. 

In its Sunday list, the party denied a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalist and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

The Congress fielded Mahendra Singh Ralawata from the Ajmer North constituency. Notably, Dhariwal and Rathore were among the three senior state leaders against whom the party's disciplinary committee had issued notices after they did not attend a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in the state and held a parallel meeting of MLAs instead last year, during the party presidential elections.

After polling, the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 5, along with four other state assembly elections.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Explore best deals on show pieces

'Devastated' Jennifer Aniston is 'struggling most acutely' after Matthew Perry's death, reveals friend

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out amazing deals on flower vase, get up to 70% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE