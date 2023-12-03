Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP's Vasundhara Raje wins Jhalrapatan seat

According to the Election Commission's website, Raje won the Jhalrapatan seat by a margin of 53,193 votes.

PTI

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vasundhara Raje won the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25. According to the Election Commission's website, Raje won the Jhalrapatan seat by a margin of 53,193 votes. The BJP leader has secured a total of 1,38,831 votes.

