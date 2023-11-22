Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: 6 seats to watch out for

The elections in Rajasthan are set to begin on November 25, 2023, to elect 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. The result will be declared on December 3.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

In the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, while, the BJP is confident of conquering with full majority, the congress is leaving no stone unturned to hold onto power and figting the anti-incumbency wave, which has always been strong heret. Thus, this ensures a high-octane battle to unfold in many seats for the fight for power.

These are 6 high-stake Rajasthan constituencies to witness fierce competition.

 

  1. Lachhmangarh

This is a highly competitive seat with Congress and BJP being at loggerheads here.Govind Singh Dotasra, the strongest Congress leader in the district and the party's state president, is competing against former Union minister Subhash Maharia of BJP in Lachhmangarh in Sikar district. In the 2013 assembly elections, Dotasra had defeated Maharia by a massive margin. Maharia, a three-term Lok Sabha MP from Sikar, joined Congress in 2016 but returned to BJP in May this year. Vijendra Dhaka of CPI(M) and Vijay Pal Bagaria of RLP are the two other popular candidates in the fray in this

constituency dominated by the Jats and Muslims.

2. Sawai Madhopur

The Sawai Madhopur, a constituency dominated by the Meenas, Muslims, Baniyas and Brahmins, is set to witness a triangular contest. The BJP has pitted sitting Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, the five-term MLA and two-term Lok Sabha MP here. It has overlooked Asha Meena, who was the party's candidate in 2018 but lost the election by over 25,000 votes, and is now contesting as an independent. While, Congress's sitting MLA Danish Abrar is also in fray, thus, the contest is set to be highly competitive here.

3. Nathdwara

The Nathdwara constituency majorly comprising Rajputs and Brahmins, will also witness a high-octane competition. The BJP has fielded Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, an heir of popular Mewar king Maharana Pratap, against Congress leader and  sitting MLA CP Joshi, who has represented the constituency five times. The erstwhile Mewar royal family's connect with the people over ages and the BJP's soaring popularity will clash with the welfare schemes and development of the Congress in this seat during elections. 

4. Jhotwara

Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, two-term BJP MP and former union minister, is competing from the Jhotwara constituency, which is part of his own Lok Sabha seat Jaipur Rural. Rathore’s popularity is way above his Congress opponent Abhishek Choudhary, the state president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), however, the fact that the largest number of first-time voters in the state are from here, intensifies the competition.

5. Hawa Mahal

The Hawa Mahal seat, where muslims are a vital electoral factor, has a symbolic importance for elections in Rajasthan. It is currently represented by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, the sitting MLA and cabinet member but for the upcoming elections he has been replaced by Jaipur city president RR Tiwari, who will contest his first electoral contest at the age of 70. 

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded a newcomer Balmukund Acharya, a Hindu religious leader who has gained prominence among locals after visiting abandoned temples. While, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pitted former Congress councillor Pappu Qureshi, and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Jameel Ahmed Khan. 

6. Khinvsar

The Khinvsar seat is part of the Nagore Lok Sabha constituency, which is known as the jatland of Rajasthan. It is currently represented by Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal, leader of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), and is set to compete in upcoming assembly elections from here. He is a jat leader and his father Ramdev Beniwal was a two-term MLA from Mundwa seat from which Khinvsar was created. While, the Congress has fielded Tejpal Mirdha from the politically influential Mirdha family, and the BJP has chosen Revant Ram Danga.

The elections in Rajasthan are set to begin on November 25, 2023, to elect 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. The result will be declared on December 3.

 

