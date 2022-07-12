Rajasthan: Ajmer Dargah Committee to take legal action over 'controversial' remarks

Dargah Ajmer Sharif

On Tuesday, the Ajmer Dargah Committee issued a notification banning any form of speech, slogan, picture, or video exhibition at Dargah Sharif. This notification has been posted at Niza. The notification comes at a time when clergy are making inflammatory comments and using provocative slogans.

सभी खासो आम से अपील की जाती है कि दरगाह शरीफ में किसी भी तरह का बयान नारा प्रदर्शन फोटो, वीडियो या कोई ऐसा कृत्य जो कि गरीब नवाज़ (र.अ.) की शिक्षाओं के खिलाफ हो या दरगाह की आस्था और गरिमा को ठेस पहुंचाता हो घटित न करें अन्यथा आपके विरूद्ध कानूनी कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी

नाजिम pic.twitter.com/3vyAvuKnL0 — Dargah Committee Dargah Khwaja Sahab Ajmer (@DargahCommitte) July 5, 2022

"Wrong comments, slogans and statements hurt the dignity of the dargah. Legal action will be taken for making controversial remarks from Dargah," said the notice.

Haji Syed Salman Chishti, chairman of the Chisti foundation in Ajmer and of the Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, has denounced "anti-Islamic" and "anti-humanity" statements. "We completely denounce the slogans which are anti-Islamic & anti-humanity. They are the real culprits who are bringing these slogans of violence, death & destruction," he said.

"To hear such slogans which aren`t attached to Dargah Ajmer Sharif & some individuals who have raised these slogans - we denounce & boycott them completely. The world should know that this has nothing to do with Ajmer Dargah Sharif or the community of Ghareeb Nawaz," Chishty added.

"Such slogans & call for violence are un-Islamic, anti-Islamic, anti-humanity & anti-society. The authorities should take note of such individuals & exemplary punishment should be given to them. This is an issue of radical ideology which has been creeping up," Chishty noted.

Tuesday's notification and Salman Chishty's condemnation came in the wake of aggressive remarks delivered by dargah clerics in response to Nupur Sharma's controversial statement about Prophet Mohammad.

(With inputs from IANS)