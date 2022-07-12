Bihar: 2 ministers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of PM Modi's Patna visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Two Bihar ministers tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday morning, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Patna. Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and state Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav were quarantined after they tested positive and urged everybody who had come into touch with them to be tested for the virus.

RT-PCR samples had been collected from 1,100 people, the bulk of whom were state ministers and other parliamentarians who were scheduled to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event.

Earlier, state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha and Social Welfare Minister Lesi Singh had tested positive for the virus.

At 5.20 p.m. local time, Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive in Patna. Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Bihar Legislative Assembly) is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and he is set to unveil a memorial column in honour of the event.

(With inputs from IANS)