'Rahul Gandhi apologise': Smriti Irani, other women MPs slam Cong leader over 'Rape in India' remark

Union Minister Smriti Irani along with other women MPs in Lok Sabha on Friday demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'rape in India' remark.

"This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?" Smriti Irani said.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha also witnessed ruckus after few MPs raised slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' over Congress leader's 'rape in India' remark.

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark: This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu amid uproar in the House said, "you cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House".

Few MPs in Rajya Sabha raise slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark; Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says, "you cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. No body has the business to disturb the House".

Further lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said, "Not all men are rapists. This is an insult to India... Rahul Gandhi is touching 50, and doesn't realise that such a statement seems like an invitation to rape in India."

Following uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, both the House have been adjourned till 12 pm.

Earlier during an election rally in Jharkhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government over recent incidents of gangrape and women security in the country.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Rahul Gandhi mentioned PM said 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Godda, Jharkhand: Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word.

He also indirectly referred to a rape case in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao where a BJP MLA is also an accused, further hitting out at the Modi government that the prime minister did not utter a word on the incident.

In the past couple of weeks, Rahul Gandhi on several occasions has hit out at the Centre over the issue of women security in the country saying, "The world looks at India and says it has become the rape capital. Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a woman, Narendra Modi didn't even utter a word," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking in poll-bound Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Today, women in our country cannot step outside without fear. Kaisi raksha kar rahe ho aap, Pradhan Mantri Ji?"

Previously, on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre over the death of Unnao rape victim saying foreign nations are asking the question, why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters.