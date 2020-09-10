Rafales can be deployed at LAC in Ladakh at short notice: Rajnath Singh

As the five Rafale aircraft were inducted in the Indian Air Force in a ceremony on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was the chief guest at the event, said the fighter jets can be deployed at short notice at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

"This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or the kind of atmosphere created at our borders," said Singh as Rafale aircraft became operational in Indian Air Force.

"The speed with which the Indian Air Force deployed its assets on forward bases creates a trust that our Air Force is fully prepared to fulfil its operational obligations," he added.

Singh also said that during his recent trip to Moscow, he had clearly stated the view of India in front of the world. "I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances. We`re committed to doing everything possible towards this," he said.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly who was also part of induction ceremony held at the Ambala Air Force station said that today is a stellar achievement for both countries.

"Rafale means a gust of wind if you are poetic and can also means burst of fire in a battlefield," she said.

Addressing the gathering Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said: "What we see is a result of decisive action by the government to break the impasse over the MMRCA deal. Today the Rafale has been operationally inducted. We are good to go."

"Golden Arrows are singularly blessed to be equipped with Rafale. Squadron has undergone intense integrated training with aircraft of other fleets. They are good to go and deliver," the Air Chief said.

He also thanked the French Air Force for their support and providing tankers for the ferry.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday formally inducted the Rafale aircraft, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft is a part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows". The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly are the chief guests for the event.

Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture.

(With IANS inputs)