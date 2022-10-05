'Pushpa says jhukega nahi' vs 'not your private limited company': Top quotes from Uddhav-Shinde Dussehra faceoff

Top quotes from Uddhav-Shinde Dussehra faceoff

The Dussehra rallies in Mumbai by the two warring Shiv Sena factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray turned into a massive showdown with both the leaders.

In a scathing attack on Shinde and his supporters, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said their reputation as "traitors" will never be washed away. The Shiv Sena does not belong to one person but it belongs to all loyal Sena workers, he said.

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray calling the Eknath Shinde faction traitors, the CM said his camp is not full of gaddars, but revolutionaries. "For the past three months, I have been roaming around the state and have received an overwhelming response. Would you all be here today in such large numbers of we had done anything wrong?" he said.

Shinde also asked Thackeray to introspect why so many of his MLAs and party leaders deserted him. "If you look at everything that happened so far, you will see Raj Thackeray and Narayan Tane have left. Smita Thackeray and Nihar Thackeray are sitting right here," Shinde said.

Here are the top quotes from Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde’s speeches:

All employment is going to Gujarat. But Pushpa says jhukega nahi…: Uddhav

What will happen to Shiv Sena? Seeing the crowd here, the question now is - what will happen to the traitors? All have gathered together. Like every year, this time too Ravana will burn. But this time Ravana is different: Uddhav

With time, Ravana also changes...He used to be 10-headed till now. How many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying: Uddhav

The roots of a big tree are rooted in soil. That is how we are. I don't even want to call them Sena of parasites. It would be an insult to the word Sena. It could be a group of parasites. That's it: Uddhav

Maharashtra voters elected you and BJP in Assembly elections, but you betrayed people by allying with Congress and NCP: Eknath Shinde

Uddhav should kneel down at Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai and apologise for 'betraying' people of Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde

Those who removed Section 370 from Kashmir, those who made the Ram Mandir. This was Bal Thackeray's dream. You are making fun of PM Modi and Amit Shah. If the mandir was constructed and you visited it, who fulfilled Bal Thackeray 's dream?: Eknath Shinde

This is not your (Uddhav Thackeray) private Limited company. The Shiv Sena is of shiv-sainiks who have given their sweat for it. Not for people like you, who did partnerships and sold it: Eknath Shinde

They call me 'Katappa'. I want to tell you, that even 'Katappa' had self-respect, was not double standard like you: Eknath Shinde