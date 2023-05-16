Puri Vande Bharat to cover 500 km in 5.30 hours, tentation fare, list of stations revealed

Vande Bharat Express (Representational)

Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express train is expected to be started later this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will show the green flag to the train on May 19. This train will move between Puri and Howrah. This will be the country's 16th Vande Bharat train. This will be West Bengal's second Vande Bharat train. Last year, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train was started.

According to reports, the train's timings could be between 6 am and 11.50 am. The trail will start from Howrah at 6 am and reach Puri at 11.50 am. While returning, the train will start at 1.50 pm and reach Howrah at 7.30 pm.

This train will cover 500 km in just 5 hours and 30 minutes.

These trains are likely to halt at Kharagpur, Balasaur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road junction, reported NBT. The price of a chair car ticket is expected to be Rs 1590, including the catering charge. The price of executive class could be Rs 2815.

As of now, 15 Vande Bharat are operational. The first train was between Delhi and Varanasi which started on February 15, 2019. Last train was started between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.